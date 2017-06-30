Johnny Galecki thanks the firefighters who helped him out when his home burned down during a massive wildfire

“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki had a rough week. On Monday, his home burned down during a massive California wildfire. The ranch home was in San Luis Obispo, about 200 miles away from Los Angeles. While the star was not in the home when the fire started, it took him several days to be allowed to return to the area to collect anything that might have survived the fire.

Galecki posted a photo to his Instagram to show his support for all the brave firefighters who did their part in containing and putting out the fires.





Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

“Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire,” Galecki wrote. “It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe.”

Galecki also thanked everyone who gave their support during this incident.