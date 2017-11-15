Menu
twitter_kensignton palace cyber bullying Read this Next

Prince William consoles a woman whose son killed himself after being bullied
Advertisement

Everyone knows what it’s like to have a crush, but pop star Pink’s story about her love for Bon Jovi and his priceless reaction to finding out, definitely takes the cake.


RELATED: Raise your glass as Pink and James Corden get the party started on “Carpool Karaoke”

In her recent appearance on “Carpool Karaoke,” a segment of James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” the singer told the funnyman about her childhood crush on Jon Bon Jovi.

The mom of two told the comedian that she had fantasized about marrying him until she found out that that he’d wed Dorothea Hurley.

“I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea,” Pink shared. “I almost threw up in my mouth. I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out and didn’t come out of my room for days. I was devastated.”

The singer eventually met her idol on a radio show when she was 22 and she immediately told him of her childhood puppy love, Pop Culture reported.

“Then he sent me a flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants,” she confessed. “The flower basket was, like, life sized, and there was a pair of leather pants with a note that said, ‘Now you can finally get into my pants.'”

While Pink thought the gesture was a funny joke, her husband of 11 years definitely did not. According to her, Carey Hart “threw them out the window.”

RELATED: Pink reveals that she was nearly punched by her old rival Christina Aguilera

Pink made it clear that Carey had nothing to worry about, and the devotion Jon Bon Jovi still has to Dorothea after 27 years of marriage only earned him more of her respect for their relationship.

“I only love men who are loyal to their wives,” she told Corden. “[Bon Jovi] is like that …When you ask him how he’s doing, he tells you how his wife is.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Stories You Might Like

Prince William consoles a woman whose son killed himself after being bullied
Rare People

Prince William consoles a woman whose son killed himself after being bullied

,
Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland
Rare People

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family
Rare People

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

,
Raise your glass as Pink and James Corden get the party started on “Carpool Karaoke”
Rare People

Raise your glass as Pink and James Corden get the party started on “Carpool Karaoke”

,
Advertisement