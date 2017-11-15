Everyone knows what it’s like to have a crush, but pop star Pink’s story about her love for Bon Jovi and his priceless reaction to finding out, definitely takes the cake.





In her recent appearance on “Carpool Karaoke,” a segment of James Corden’s “Late Late Show,” the singer told the funnyman about her childhood crush on Jon Bon Jovi.

The mom of two told the comedian that she had fantasized about marrying him until she found out that that he’d wed Dorothea Hurley.

“I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea,” Pink shared. “I almost threw up in my mouth. I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out and didn’t come out of my room for days. I was devastated.”