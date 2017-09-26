Jordin Sparks added a subtle message when she sang the national anthem amid protests

Jordin Sparks, who performed the national anthem at the game Monday at Glendale, Ariz., had a subtle but still direct message for those in the league who have been protesting for social and racial equality.

KNXV reported that the singer, who is the daughter of former NFL player Phillippi Sparks, had “Prov. 31:8-9” written on the back of her left hand. It was noticeable, as she used that hand to hold the microphone as she sang the anthem.





According to the New International Version of the Bible, the verses say, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Before Sparks sang the anthem, the Dallas Cowboys — along with head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones — knelt as they linked hands.

Both the Cowboys and Cardinals linked hands and stood as Sparks sang.

Watch a video of Sparks singing the anthem below: