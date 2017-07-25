Joseph Duggar and fiancée Kendra Caldwell are smiles in these romantic, newly released engagement photos

Joseph Duggar is totally in love with fiancée Kendra Caldwell.

Ahead of their upcoming wedding, the couple practiced their smiles for the big day with these beautiful engagement photos taken by Elizabeth Joy Photography.

In the sweet pics, the couple looks cozy (but not too cozy due to their strict rules before marriage) as they smile for the camera in an outdoor photoshoot.

“I’m so excited for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s engagement! They are such a great couple, can’t wait to see how they will touch people’s lives for God’s glory together,” Elizabeth Joy wrote on Facebook alongside a sneak peek at some of their sweetest photos.





The Duggar family also shared more of the photos from the engagement shoot on the family’s blog.

“Joe and Kendra had a wonderful engagement photo session! We are so happy to share these with you!” the family wrote on a post featuring even more photos.

The couple got engaged in May 2017 while attending Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding reception.

The current season of “Counting On” will conclude on July 31 with new episodes returning to TLC on Sept. 11.

(H/T PEOPLE)