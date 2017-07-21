Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s family just got bigger as his wife gives birth to baby boy

Congratulations, Joseph Gordon-Levitt!

A representative for Gordon-Levitt confirmed that the actor and his wife, Tasha McCauley, welcomed their second child back in June. The rep told PEOPLE that the couple welcomed a baby boy. This is their second son, as their first was born back in 2015.

Gordon-Levitt and McCauley are very private about their lives. Back in 2015, Gordon-Levitt told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan on an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Michael” that he really wanted to “protect his son’s privacy.”





“My son, he’s just a baby. He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice I’d like him to be able to make when he’s older,” Gordon-Levitt said to Ripa and Strahan, “For now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

At this time, no other information about the child, including his name, is known.