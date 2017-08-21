Josh and Anna Duggar return to the same city where he was entered a faith-based rehab facility in 2015

Josh and Anna Duggar enjoyed a family outing in Rockford, Ill., over the weekend that left some fans with questions.

In 2015, Josh Duggar checked himself into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford following a series of scandals regarding pornography and his alleged molestation of children in his early teen years, and the family returned over the weekend with two of their kids, daughter Mackynzie, 7, and son Michael, 6; brothers, John-David, 27, Joseph, 22, and Justin, 14; and father Jim Bob Duggar.

The family reportedly attended an event about Patch the Pirate, a character in the Evangelical Christian children’s TV series of the same name, at the North Baptist United Church.





Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, shared a tweet promoting the rehab center, Reformers Unanimous, which treated her husband and tagged Dr. Paul Kingsbury, the co-founder and chairman of the center in the message.

“[Great] time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight,” she wrote. “& grateful for their http://reformu.com ministry.”

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

The couple has maintained a low profile since Josh returned to Arkansas in March 2016. They announced they were expecting their fifth child just one year later, and the baby boy is due later this year.

