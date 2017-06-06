Josh Duggar has joined in on his sisters’ current lawsuit against the magazine that first published the molestation allegations

Lawyers for reality TV personality Josh Duggar say he faced “unwarranted public scrutiny” after his sisters were revealed to have told police they’d been molested by him.

Duggar’s lawyers made the comment in a complaint in which he’s seeking to join his sisters’ breach-of-privacy lawsuit. They’re suing the city of Springdale and Washington County, Ark., and publishers of InTouch Weekly, which first revealed their identities.