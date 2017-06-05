Josh Duggar makes an appearance on social media as the family gathers to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday

Happy birthday, Marcus Duggar!

Over the weekend, the Duggar family gathered to celebrate the birthday of Josh and Anna Duggar’s son Marcus, and for the first time in a long time, fans caught a glimpse of Josh.

“Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus’ birthday!” the family captioned a slideshow featuring the birthday fun on their shared Instagram account.

Marcus is all smiles in one of the photos, standing alongside his birthday banner and decorations. In another blurry pic, the birthday boy posed with his parents, Josh and Anna in the kitchen. He also smiled alongside grandparents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as well as some of his many family members who attended the party. The 4-year-old was also snapped showing off some of his birthday loot in the sweet slideshow.





Ahead of the family fun, the Duggar family posted an adorable birthday tribute to the little boy writing, “Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus! You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy!”

Josh and Anna, who are parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 22 months, announced they are expecting a fifth child together earlier this year.

