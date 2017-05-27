Joy-Anna Duggar says “I do” to her fiancé of three months

Another Duggar daughter has gotten hitched.

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Seewald gave fans a glimpse into her second pregnancy with one up close and personal video

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, married her fiancee of three months, Austin Forsyth, Friday in a church wedding full of family and friends.

“We feel so happy and so excited,” the couple told People Magazine exclusively.

The pair, who had been friends since toddlerhood — some 15 years — decided to take it up a notch after becoming closer thanks to “lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”





A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

On an episode of “Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding,” which aired in November, the duo got engaged.

Next up for the couple is a lengthy honeymoon, Joy-Anna reports.

RELATED: Jinger Duggar’s brothers-in-law had to remind her to “set physical boundaries” with fiancé Jeremy Vuolo

“Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s actually here,’” Joy-Anna said, adding, “We are going to be traveling for our honeymoon for awhile.”

“A lifetime,” Austin added.