“Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is determined to get back into her role as Selina Meyer as soon as her cancer battle is behind her.





The actress shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in September via a statement posted to Twitter.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, has been out of the spotlight in recent months as she focuses on her health. On Nov. 15, “Veep” executive producer Frank Rich gave an update on Louis-Dreyfus’ heath during and interview on SiriusXM’s “Press Pool,” according to US Weekly.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show – we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment. But the expectation is that we will shoot again,” he said. “We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

“So it’s been quite something, because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, [she] wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it,” he continued. “So she’s got a great support system. She’s a very strong person, and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

Louis-Dreyfus gave her own update to fans on Nov. 9, the day she underwent her third round of chemotherapy. Sharing a video of her co-stars Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh looking up inspirational quotes for her, she wrote, “2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh.”