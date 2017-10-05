Julia Roberts remakes 26 of her best movies in 10 minutes — with James Corden’s help

Julia Roberts’ new movie “Wonder” doesn’t come out until Nov. 17, so on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden decided to help her stay practiced by remaking a few of her films — 26 of them! Roberts had no qualms about revisiting more than a few of her previous roles, saying she was “as ready as [she was] going to get.”

Corden could barely contain his excitement, and in less than 10 minutes, he and Roberts re-enacted scenes from “Notting Hill,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Larry Crowne,” “Runaway Bride,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “Mystic Pizza,” “America’s Sweethearts,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Closer,” “Pretty Woman,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Mother’s Day,” “Stepmom,” “Wonder,” “Mirror Mirror,” “Flatliners,” “Hook,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Erin Brockovich,” “The Pelican Brief,” “Sleeping With the Enemy,” “Mary Reilly,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”





When it was time to spoof “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve,” Roberts was bemused by Corden’s choice of role. “What are you doing?” she asked. “I’m being George Clooney. I’ve got the coffee, tequila, a couple of these,” he said, gesturing to the two baby dolls on his chest.

Roberts laughed, but quickly jumped back into the scene “You’re a thief and a liar,” she said. Corden as Clooney as Danny Ocean responded, “I only lied about being a thief.”

The hilarious segment ended with a homage to “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” As rose petals rained down from above, the pair performed Diana King’s rendition of “I Say a Little Prayer.”