Julianne Hough comments on the rumored “DWTS” drama between Maks and Vanessa

Former “Dancing with the Stars” judge Julianne Hough apparently knows nothing about the rumored feud going on between pro Maks Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Vanessa Lachey.

Hough recently stepped away from the judges panel, and the time away has kept her out of the rumored drama.

“Honestly, since I’ve been a judge, like, I’m so out of that world,” she told Extra. “It’s like we’re on a whole other side of the stage, and we kind of … hear what happens as well. We’re just like everybody else.”

Chmerkovskiy made headlines this week after he skipped out on Monday’s performance on the show for “personal reasons,” but sources close to the show say that Chmerkovskiy and Lachey have been butting heads since week one.

“They aren’t the first couple to have issues on ‘DWTS,’ and they won’t be the last,” the source told PEOPLE. “The pros are just as, if not more, popular than the stars when it comes to ‘DWTS’ fans, and Maks is one of the show’s most recognizable faces. They definitely will want him and Vanessa to play nice for the camera, but I wouldn’t expect them to last long if they don’t find a way to actually work together.”