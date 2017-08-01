Just like that, another Hollywood couple has decided to put an end to their marriage

Summer Phoenix is moving on from her marriage to Casey Affleck.

According to PEOPLE, the designer, actress and kid sister of Joaquin Phoenix has now filed for divorce from Affleck, though they announced their separation in 2015. The couple was married 10 years and together for nearly 16 prior to the initial split, and they share two children together: sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9.

Phoenix is reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody as well as spousal support, according to the court documents filed Monday.





Affleck and Phoenix started dating in 2000 after being introduced by Joaquin Phoenix in 1995. They welcomed their first son together in 2006 and wed June of that year. The last public event they where they were seen together was in 2014.