“Dancing with the Stars” fans got a little closer to learning who would take home the Mirrorball tonight.

In the finale, each contestant couple performs a Redemption dance and a Freestyle dance, per ABC rules. Contestants can score up to 80 points.


RELATED: One of the “DWTS” finalists just backed out of rehearsals after suffering an injury to his eye

At the beginning of the night, it was down to four pairs — Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Arnold, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Drew Scott and Emma Slater — but after tonight, only two couples would finish with perfect scores across the board.

  • Drew Scott and Emma Slater ended the night with a 75 out of 80.
  • Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson ended the night with 76 out of 80.
  • Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Arnold finished the night with a perfect 80 out of 80.
  • Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas earned a perfect 80 out of 80.

With the top two so close to each other, it will come down to votes and fan base. Both of the top two couples are great dancers and have ranked in the top for most of the season.

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull also performed. Things probably looked familiar for Fifth Harmony’s own Normani Kordei, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this year with Val Chmerkoviskiy.

Unfortunately, it didn’t end well for Drew and Emma, the lowest-scoring pair of the four — by a single point. Their road ends tonight, and they won’t be going on to compete in part two of the season 25 finale tomorrow.

That’s okay — the two will be going on to plan their respective weddings, which PEOPLE says they’ve invited each other to! Maybe they can even get a dance in.

