Just two days after taking his case, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer kicked him to the curb

Lawyer Lisa Bloom announced that she will no longer represent Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein amid the backlash.

Bloom, often referred to as a feminist lawyer, tweeted on Saturday that she “resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein:”

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

The New York Times detailed bombshell sexual harassment accusations made against Weinstein. Bloom’s taking of his case seemed unprecedented as many of her female clients in 2016 and 2017 were victims of sexual harassment, revenge porn, and other egregious acts carried out by famous and powerful men.

Despite the questions, Bloom detailed her reasoning for representing Weinstein in a statement that she shared earlier in the week:





Here is my statement about advising Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/tGC13ZbOE3 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 5, 2017

RELATED: A reporter detailed graphic incident with Harvey Weinstein amid sexual harassment controversy