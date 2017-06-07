Just when J.Lo and A-Rod were getting serious, someone from his past brought the drama into their relationship

Someone is trying to make waves in Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship!

According to TMZ, Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend is demanding money from the baseball stud or else she will expose private messages between the two. The woman has reportedly demanded upwards of $600,000 to keep quiet.

The tabloid reports that Rodriguez and the unnamed woman broke up in 2014 after a “fling” but she would occasionally reach out to him over the years, asking for cash. He reportedly never gave her a dime, but now that he has been linked to Jennifer Lopez, the ex started asking for even more money.





Just last week, Rodriguez told the woman that he is happy in his relationship with Lopez and wants to be left alone now that he has committed to her. His devotion to Lopez reportedly fueled the fire in this woman and now she’s threatening to offer some of their private text messages to several media outlets. A source claims that they believe the moment Rodriguez got serious with Lopez, the woman thought she could make even more money to keep quiet.

The source also believes the woman plans to use the texts to make it seem like Rodriguez has been continuing to contact her while in a relationship with J.Lo. Rodriguez reportedly refuses to pay the woman and his legal team is ready to get police involved as needed.

Lopez reportedly is fully aware of the ordeal and is standing by her man.