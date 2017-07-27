Justin Bieber allegedly hit a paparazzo with his truck in a mad dash to leave a Beverly Hills church service

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop star Justin Bieber reportedly hit a member of the paparazzi with his pickup truck late Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bieber accidentally hit the 57-year-old man at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamilton Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills police said. CNN reported that City Church had just held a service at the nearby Saban Theatre.

TMZ and other outlets, including ABC News, posted a video of Bieber starting his truck, which is surrounded by paparazzi. The photographer is shown walking toward Bieber’s vehicle as Bieber begins to drive away. The truck then appears to hit the man. Bieber also appears to try to help the man after the incident.





The man is being treated at a nearby hospital for “injuries that were not life-threatening,” the LA Times reported. Bieber was not injured.