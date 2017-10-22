Rare People

Justin Bieber reveals his newest tattoo — and that must have hurt a lot

Justin Bieber has gotten himself a gigantic new torso tattoo. The controversial pop star revealed his new ink on Oct. 21 to his legions of adoring Instagram followers via a video and a some selfies.

The huge piece — that covers most of the singer’s torso — features what appears to be gothic imagery such as skeletons, gargoyles and architecture.  It’s clear that Justin is incredibly proud of the design, but not everyone is impressed: “Please justin thats too much. We love you so much but thats too much. I’m sorry…”, while another posted: “Justin, I love you so much. I know, that’s ur body but can we, your belieber, ask you to stop having tattoo? Thats too much. Love you,” wrote one Instagram user.


Bieber was tattooed by New York City-based tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who frequently tattoos celebrities. Bang Bang also documented Bieber’s tattoo on Instagram.

Moments in battle

“@justinbieber Thank you for the trust,” he wrote. “26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

