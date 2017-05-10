Kate Gosselin shared the beautiful memento from the hospital she kept after welcoming her famous sextuplets

The Gosselin sextuplets are already teenagers and their mom, Kate Gosselin can’t help but look back on the day they were born.

ALL NEW #KatePlus8 on @tlc TONIGHT 10/9c #LiveTweetParty #NewOrleans #SpringBreak #FromMomsPicCollection #MyBabiesAreSoGrownUp A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:29am PST

On May 10, the famous sextuplets of “Kate Plus 8” – Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel – will celebrate their thirteenth birthday and to honor the occasion, Gosselin shared a sweet memento she took home from the hospital where they were born.

“Sitting in my room with the kids… thinking back to almost 13 years ago. I pulled out this extra small preemie diaper from the NICU,” she wrote alongside of a tiny diaper in the palm of her hand. “I’ve kept it in my bedside table drawer, wherever we moved…to always remind me of how far we’ve come!! The kids were awed! 😍 #Almost13 #Preemies #TwentyNineAndFive #TwoAndThreePounds.”





The reality show star is also mother to twins Mady and Cara, 16. The famous family first made headlines in their TLC series, “Jon and Kate Plus 8” and after a nasty divorce between Jon and Kate Gosselin, she went on to star in her own spin-off which has documented their lives after the split.

She has a house full of teenagers! Time sure does fly!