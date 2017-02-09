Katherine Jackson has filed a restraining order against her nephew after accusing him of elder abuse

The mother of the late Michael Jackson has filed a restraining order against her own nephew.

According to TMZ, Katherine Jackson filed the restraining order after claiming to be the victim of elder abuse at the hands of “abusive con-man” Trent Lamar Jackson. In the legal documents, Jackson claims that Trent Jackson manipulated her over the years to gain control of her finances, alienate her from her children, and stay rent-free in her guest house.

She claims that her nephew has been taking money from her accounts, and said she often hides in her closet to call her children.





The 86-year-old Jackson matriarch is currently visiting her daughter, Janet Jackson, and newborn grandson in London. She fears Trent will get violent with her — “now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return.”

Katherine Jackson also said that on Feb. 3, with the sheriff present, she tried to fire her nephew from his six-figure income job as her driver, but Trent Jackson left the scene when deputies arrived.

The restraining order requires Trent to stay 100 yards away from Jackson, move out of the guest house, and return all keys to her.

Jackson believes some of her children will be willing to testify against Trent.