Kathie Lee Gifford honors her late husband with a song she wrote in his memory

Kathie Lee Gifford debuted her new song “He Saw Jesus” on Thursday during her first musical performance on “TODAY” since 2008. She wrote it in honor of her late husband Frank Gifford.

“So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world,” she said, introducing the song. All proceeds from the song will go to international relief charity Samaritan’s Purse.

ICYMI: You can watch @KathieLGifford perform her new song ‘He Saw Jesus’ here https://t.co/tq16h1pjFG pic.twitter.com/xbfh3anyAr — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) October 12, 2017

Frank Gifford tragically passed away in the couple’s Connecticut home in 2015 at the age of 84, and the devastating moment inspired his wife’s touching tribute.





RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford is open to dating and love again, two years after her husband’s death

“I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning,” she recounted to TODAY Host Hoda Kotb. “I said this was the look on his face — and I said, ‘He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away.'”

Later, she recalled the story to the song’s co-writer, country music artist Brett James, telling him, “‘One day, some day, I’m going to write that song.’ And Brett looked at me and he goes, ‘Well, let’s write that song.'” Gifford originally thought she’d tape a demo of the track for someone else to cover, but James told her, “Only you can sing this record because it’s about you and Frank.”

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her own encounter with an abusive TV producer