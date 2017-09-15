Kathie Lee Gifford is open to dating and love again, two years after her husband’s death

Kathie Lee Gifford says she’s open to finding love again following the 2015 death of her husband and NFL legend Frank Gifford.

In a recent interview, the TV personality opened up about when her mother, who passed away this week after the interview was conducted, asked her if she wanted to date again.

“My mother asked me that just the other day. She said, ‘Would you be open to love again?’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m open to anything the Lord has for me at this point in my life,'” she recalled.





RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford shares news of the passing of her mother Joan Epstein

Gifford, 64, enjoyed 29 years of marriage with her husband before he passed away of natural causes in 2015 at the age of 84. Her strong faith helped her get through the tragedy, and she shared some advice for others who might be grieving, saying, “For other people grieving the loss of a loved one, I would tell them it’s impossible to do it on your own. You need to immerse yourself in the word of God.”

The “Today” show host is currently mourning the loss of her mother Joan Epstein after she passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kathie Lee is brought to tears while on the phone with Hoda reflecting on their huge milestone