Kathie Lee Gifford shares news of the passing of her mother Joan Epstein

Joan Epstein, the mother of “TODAY” veteran Kathie Lee Gifford, has died at the age of 87. Gifford confirmed the news in a statement to fans on Twitter Tuesday night.

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her,” she wrote.

My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 12, 2017

Fans of “TODAY” are big fans of Joan, as she often stopped by the studio to hang out on set and share some of her favorite recipes.

Kathie Lee's beloved mom, Joan, has died at the age of 87. Our thoughts and prayers go out to KLG and her entire family. A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT





Gifford’s daughter Cassidy also shared a post in honor of her late grandmother.

“Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they’re both smiling now that they have you back… so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles,” she wrote.

Gifford’s “TODAY” co-host Hoda Kotb had kind words to share on Instagram about “sweet Joanie.”

“We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo,” Kobt wrote.

We will miss you sweet Joannie xoxoxo ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Gifford’s father, Aaron Epstein, passed away in 2002.

