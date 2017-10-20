Kathy Griffin claims she is being blacklisted in Hollywood and can prove it

Kathy Griffin is still reeling from the photo shoot where she displayed a bloody severed head of President Trump, and now, she claims she is being blacklisted, according to TMZ.

Griffin tells the publication that she was invited by The Hollywood Reporter to speak at their Women in Entertainment Power 100 event. She shared screenshots of the emails with TMZ, showing she was originally offered to give the opening remarks for the event. The email read that “Kathy has regularly attended this event in the past and The Hollywood Reporter would love to support Kathy by giving her this platform to speak on stage. We know our audience would like to hear from her as well.”





The email was sent to her on September 26, but Griffin claims that, just a week later, the offer was rescinded. The second email claimed there was an error in scheduling and that “they completely went overboard and too long w/people speaking.” Griffin merely replied, “I knew it. Offer rescinded. Good times.”

TMZ also notes the second email came four days after Griffin appeared at a fundraiser wearing a Trump mask and waving both middle fingers. They also note that they reached out to The Hollywood Reporter for comment and have yet to receive a response.