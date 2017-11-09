Kathy Griffin totally embarrassed herself when she hit the ground during a recent show

Comedian Kathy Griffin panicked fans in Ireland when she fainted at the end of her comedy set on Wednesday night.

Griffin is currently on her “Laugh Your Head Off” world tour and took to Twitter after her show in Dublin, Ireland, to share that she had fainted onstage following her performance.

Thank you for an amazing night Dublin! pic.twitter.com/SBRmkjgmHB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 8, 2017

“I fainted at the end of my show. I’m embarrassed more than anything,” she began with a laugh. “Anyway, I am in Dublin just leaving the show, and I had one more story. I had gone for two-and-a-half hours.”





Griffin ended the video by thanking the fans for their support and promised “to be upright” at her next show. She also made light of Williams’ recent collapse during the Halloween episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“So, this one’s for you, Wendy Williams! Girl down! I had a girl down moment.”

RELATED: Kathy Griffin is livid with former boss Andy Cohen after his recent diss

Last week, Williams fainted during a live taping of her show when she felt “hot and dizzy” in her Statue of Liberty costume. The following day, Williams addressed the scary incident to her studio audience and viewers at home.

“First of all, I was trending all day, fabulous,” she joked at the time. “But a lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set. No, that was a not a joke. I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.”

Williams assured her fans that she was going to be just fine, and she was checked out by paramedics following the broadcast.

Griffin did not reveal what caused her to pass out on Wednesday night.