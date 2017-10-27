Kathy Griffin is livid with former boss Andy Cohen after his recent diss

Kathy Griffin is furious at her former Bravo executive Andy Cohen for some comments he made to a TMZ reporter recently.

The reporter congratulated Cohen for landing the CNN New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, a position Griffin used to have. When the reporter asked if Cohen spoke to Griffin before accepting the position, Cohen asked “Who?” No matter how specific the reporter got, all Cohen could ask was “Who?”

Griffin responded to the interview on Twitter, saying that Cohen “treated me like a dog” and called him “deeply misogynistic.”





Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017

Cohen was an executive at Bravo while Griffin’s show “My Life on the D-List” aired from 2005-2010. Cohen seemed to be joking, claiming that he and Cooper “have been on tour for two-and-a-half years together” and “we’re a duo.” Cohen also said Cooper was “a little moody.”

Cohen revealed he landed the hosting gig earlier this month. Griffin and Cooper ended their professional partnership and friendship after her controversial photo shoot with a fake, bloody, severed head of President Trump.