Kathy Griffin is turning heads again with more photos, only these ones are sure to spark compassion and not outrage

Kathy Griffin is back in the news with more pictures of a head — this time her own. The comedian shaved her head bald in support of her sister Joyce, who is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

For the last several months, Griffin has absorbed extreme criticism for photographs that depicted her holding a faux bloody, severed head that was supposed to be that of Donald Trump. Those photos cost Griffin her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN.

These new batch of photos that hit social media should, at the least, grant her some praise. She showed off her stubby scalp in a couple of photos, one standing outdoors topless in front of some bushes, and another sitting next to her surprised mother Maggie Griffin.





In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Afterward, Griffin’s mom took to Twitter to say how wonderful her daughter is for showing such solidarity with her sister.

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

This is not the first time the Griffin family has had to grapple with this insidious disease. Griffin’s older brother Gary passed away in 2014 at 63 years of age after a more than two-year battle with stage IV esophageal cancer.

“This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer,” Griffin wrote on Instagram after his passing.

“Oh & he was funny as sh*t,” she added.