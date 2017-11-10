Kathy Griffin rips into Hollywood for their focus on “white privileged old dudes”

In her latest YouTube rant, Kathy Griffin, 57, is ripping into Hollywood for being sexist.

The comedian posted a nearly four-minute long video on her channel on Nov. 9 where she said she would “call some people out and piss some people off as usual because as you know, I don’t give an F anymore.”

Griffin began her rant by pointing out that veteran actor Donald Sutherland’s upcoming honorary Oscar, while well and good, was an example of men and women in Hollywood being treated differently as they aged.





“Good for him, that’s great. He’s a talented actor, and I’m glad he’s getting an Oscar,” she said. “But let’s not kid ourselves. If you think that he gets paid the same as females he has costarred with, let me give you an example.”

Griffin highlighted Sutherland’s “Six Degrees of Separation” co-star Stockard Channing, 73, saying that while her former male co-star was still winning trophies at 82, Channing’s looks are being discussed on tabloids rather than her talent. Griffin shared that her admiration for the former “Grease” actress only grew after attending Channing’s London play “Apologia” and meeting her after the performance.

“She’s so accomplished, she’s so bad ass. She’s been working her butt off for forever,” she said.

“The white privileged old dudes are still getting all their accolades…and Stockard Channing is stuck with people blaming her for not looking like her character from “Grease” anymore while she’s kicking ass in a small theater in London.”

She went on to say, “Stockard, don’t be mad at me. Sometimes when I stick up for these bitches, they f**king turn on me, so I don’t need that either, but she’s amazing…support her and support other women that are out there doing it. Amazing work, time after time.

This isn’t the first time Griffin has ripped into the industry for not supporting women. In the past, she’s called out all genders for not standing up for women, and in an interview with US Weekly, Griffin discussed her infamous beef with fellow female comedian and talk show maven, Ellen DeGeneres, for this reason. She once called out Ellen DeGeneres for a monologue about how mean Griffin was, noting that women should be the first line of defense for each other.

“I just feel really strongly about women supporting each other, especially women over 50 and women in comedy, because the people who still make decisions are still middle-aged white guys,” she said told US Weekly. “We have to be better at not turning on each other.”