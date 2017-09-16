Kathy Griffin says goodbye to her sister who “passed away peacefully” after battling cancer

Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her dear sister Joyce, who sadly passed away on Thursday night after battling cancer.

The comedian shared a heartfelt tribute video on Friday to announce the devastating news, writing, “My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment.”

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio) A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

In July, Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was 65 years old.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2017

It’s unclear what type of cancer Griffin’s sister was suffering from, but according to the comedian, she’s “having a mai tai on the beach in heaven.”





