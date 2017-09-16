Kathy Griffin says goodbye to her sister who “passed away peacefully” after battling cancer

Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her dear sister Joyce, who sadly passed away on Thursday night after battling cancer.
The comedian shared a heartfelt tribute video on Friday to announce the devastating news, writing, “My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment.”
In July, Griffin shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was 65 years old.
It’s unclear what type of cancer Griffin’s sister was suffering from, but according to the comedian, she’s “having a mai tai on the beach in heaven.”
