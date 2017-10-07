Kathy Griffin’s neighbor responds to her restraining order with one of his own

The dispute between Kathy Griffin and her neighbor just hit the next level.

Griffin’s neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger, filed his own restraining order against Griffin in response to a restraining order she filed against him two weeks ago, PEOPLE reports. Griffin initially filed a restraining order after he allegedly used sexist, homophobic, and racist slurs in a profane verbal altercation.

“Ms. Griffin (and/or cohabitant Randy Bick) has admitted to making audio (and video) recordings of private conversations on my property over the past 15 months,” Mezger wrote in his filing. “In addition, Griffin (and/or Bick) have aimed an outdoor video-recording device at areas including a Jacuzzi where my young grandchildren sometimes play.”





Mezger is reportedly heard in one of the recordings calling Griffin a “fucking bald dyke,” among other insults. Griffin shaved her head earlier in the year in solidarity with her late sister, who passed away last month after battling cancer.

When asked, a KB Home spokesperson called the fight “a personal matter between neighbors” and that the company will not be commenting further.”

