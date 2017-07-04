Kathy Griffin’s Trump nightmare lives on as she gets a visit from the Secret Service

Kathy Griffin isn’t out of hot water just yet.

The comedian who lost her New Year’s Eve gig on CNN over the crude parody photograph that showed her holding a faux decapitated and bloody head in the likeness of President Donald Trump was interviewed by the United States Secret Service on Monday.

The interview, according to a report, lasted more than an hour.

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Dmitry Gorin, the criminal defense attorney representing Griffin, said she is going to fully cooperate with the investigation, according to the New York Times. He also reiterated that Griffin was simply exercising her First Amendment rights.





“She basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke,” Gorin told the Times. “When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”

Kathy Griffin 'Beheads President Trump' In Shocking New Photos – https://t.co/araGbd76nO pic.twitter.com/R3W61MPW7O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2017

News of the Secret Service deciding to investigate Griffin and the photograph scandal came down at the end of May. Now the investigation has moved into the interview process.

However, LawNews.com believes Griffin will ultimately not be arrested.

Former Ambassador to the Czech Republic and President Obama’s ethics czar Norm Eisen posted a tweet that suggested if the Secret Service is so concerned about Griffin’s photograph, then perhaps it should take a closer look at Trump’s recent CNN-bashing video tweet.