Katie Couric weighed in on ongoing “TODAY” drama between Tamron Hall’s exit and Megyn Kelly’s upcoming debut

Katie Couric is speaking up about the recent anchor swap on “TODAY.”

The former anchor stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” and talked to Andy Cohen openly about her thoughts on Megyn Kelly’s upcoming debut and Tamron Hall’s sudden exit.

Couric kept mum on a lot of the details and made it clear she isn’t taking sides after a caller asked about the shakeup.

“I haven’t talked to Tamron, I don’t know Tamron well. I do know Megyn a bit,” she said. “Unfortunately I think sometimes people turn morning shows into soap operas that they’re not. Because they feel so intimately connected to the people on the show, they feel like they’re members of their family. They get very territorial and proprietary about it. And they read things into relationships.”





Couric did say she thinks it will all blow over soon.

“I think it’ll all work out,” she said. “And I think the show is great. I wish Tamron well. But I’m just not getting involved in the drama of it.”

Hall announced her departure from the show in February just days after she learned she would be losing her 9 a.m. time slot to newcomer Megyn Kelly, who will join the show in September. It is rumored that Kelly will either take over Al Roker and Hall’s old spot at 9 a.m. or take on Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s 10 a.m. hour.

“The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” a source told PEOPLE.