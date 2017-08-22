Katy Perry addresses rumors that she and ex Orlando Bloom are rekindling their romance

While speaking with “The Morning Mashup,” singer Katy Perry made it clear that she doesn’t want to define her relationship with ex Orlando Bloom after fans spotted them enjoying a recent night out together.

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you,” she said of rumors that the former couple is rekindling their flame. “When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

The pop star and the actor broke up in February after dating for 10 months, but they recently reunited to attend an Ed Sheeran concert together. While Perry merely vaguely explained that they’re enjoying being in each other’s lives, a source told PEOPLE they’ve “been in touch” since their break up, but are just friends. Another source confirmed that they aren’t back together.

“They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends,” the first source said, with the second adding, “They have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

The former couple split just two days after attending Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party together. Their representatives confirmed their break up in a statement, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

