Katy Perry went over-the-top for this year’s Met Gala but it’s not the dress that’s causing a stir

Katy Perry is no stranger to bizarre fashion but this gown put her over the top!

On Monday, Perry wore an all-red ensemble on the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps but it’s not the outfit people are outraged over, it’s the designer of the gown. Perry was decked out all in red, head to toe and completed the look with a long red veil.

According to TMZ, Perry’s dress was designed by John Galliano, a man who made headlines in 2011 for famously declaring his love of Adolf Hitler while in Paris. He was later convicted in a French court for “public insults based on religious affiliation.”

At the time, he reportedly called a woman a “fucking ugly Jewish bitch.” He also said, in regard to people of the Jewish faith, “People like you would be dead today. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be fucking gassed and fucking dead.”

Despite the anti-Semitic statements, Galliano managed to make a return to fashion and he is currently the creative director of Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela.