Kelly Osbourne ditches her signature lavender hair for a fiery new look

Kelly Osbourne traded in the lavender hair she’s been sporting for years now for some vibrant orange locks on Friday.

“Welcome to the new ME!!!!!!” she captioned a photo of her new look along with the fire emoji.

Welcome to the new ME!!!!!! 🔥 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne teased fans before revealing her new ‘do by sharing a photo of her sitting in a salon chair and asking fans to guess her new hair color. Once they found out what color she went with, fans immediately began drawing comparisons between Osbourne and her mother Sharon, who has recently been rocking red hair.





Ground control to major Tom!!! It's time for a change… guess what color I'm going? A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

“Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me,” she told PEOPLE in 2014 of her love of bright hair colors. “I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me ‘beige.’”

