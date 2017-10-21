Kelly Ripa can’t stop laughing while watching Ryan Seacrest’s cameo on an iconic 90s show

On Friday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Ryan Seacrest admitted that one of his favorite shows, when he was an aspiring actor, was “Beverly Hills 90210,” which had Ripa recalling the time when he appeared on the show.

“You were on ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ were you not? Correct my memory,” she said.

“It depends how you define ‘was on,'” Seacrest replied. “I had a very short role as a game show host for a couple’s game show.”

The morning show then played a clip from the episode Seacrest appeared in, and Ripa could barely stop laughing at her cohost’s performance — especially his very 90s, frosted-tipped hair.

“I was so excited to get that role,” Seacrest reflected on the cameo. “I was very excited to get that role because when I was a kid in high school, I just wanted to meet Jason Priestley — Brandon Walsh — he was the guy I looked up to. Part of the reason I moved to L.A. was because I watched ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and thought the world was just like that. It’s not.”

