Kelly Ripa discovers who actually knows her best with Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest

It’s no secret that talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen are close friends, which made Ripa’s appearance on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” all the more interesting. Ripa appeared alongside her daytime TV counterpart, Ryan Seacrest.

Cohen quizzed Seacrest on Ripa’s likes and dislikes, and together they worked to see who knew their friend best. Questions about dream jobs, junk foods and favorite curse words were answered with hearty laughs, as the trio went through Ripa’s pet peeves.

RELATED: “Clerks” actress’s cause of death revealed four months after her passing





Seeing Ripa and Cohen on screen together immediately sparked fans to think of their dream set up on Ripa’s morning live show.

“I think they made the wrong decision with Ryan as her co-host,” one person wrote in the comments of the video.