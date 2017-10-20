Kelly Ripa gets into the Halloween spirit by dusting off one of her favorite past costumes

Kelly Ripa can’t wait for Halloween, and she showed off how excited she is by sharing a throwback photo from one of her favorite years.

“#tbt 2010,” she wrote alongside of a picture of her dressed up as the iconic Cher. “If I could turn back time I’d be Cher every damn day.”

#tbt 2010. If I could turn back time I’d be Cher every damn day. #livekellyandryan #livehalloween 🎃👻☠️😈 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

RELATED: Did Ryan Seacrest cancel his “GMA” appearance due to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan’s feud?

Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, caught the “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” star in another spell of Halloween excitement earlier this week. The actor shared an adorable picture of Ripa sitting on a large pumpkin on Instagram.





I call this photo. “Me punkin on me pumpkin” Enjoy…. A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

“I call this photo. ‘Me punkin on me pumpkin,'” he captioned the cute snap. “Enjoy….”

On Thursday, Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest shared a sneak peak at their Halloween special, both channeling “Game of Thrones” characters in order to make sure fans know that “Halloween is coming.”

RELATED: Mark Consuelos shares a sweet birthday tribute to his “boo” Kelly Ripa