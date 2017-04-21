Kelly Ripa honors late friend Sandy Gallin in touching Instagram post

“Heaven just got a lot heavenlier,” daytime TV show host Kelly Ripa wrote Friday afternoon, honoring her friend the late Sandy Gallin.

She shared three photos of Gallin, which include her friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, as well as her husband Mark Consuelos.

“So fortunate to know and love Sandy Gallin. A true gentleman on every level. Heaven just got a lot heavenlier. Rip my friend,” she wrote.

"So fortunate to know and love Sandy Gallin. A true gentleman on every level. Heaven just got a lot heavenlier. Rip my friend."





Gallin was a producer and talent manager. He is responsible for booking The Beatles to “The Ed Sullivan Show,” the event that launched the band’s storied career in America.

He managed the likes of Dolly Parton, Cher, Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Gallin died at age 76.