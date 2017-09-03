Kelly Ripa says goodbye to her eldest son as he heads off to his second year of college
It’s Labor Day Weekend, which means, like many college kids, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ eldest son Michael is headed back to school.

On Sunday, the TV talk show host shared a photo of her eldest son hugging his little brother Joaquin goodbye.

“Back to college. The final hug. #brotherlylove,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Michael Consuelos will be heading back to NYU as a sophomore and will be just a few stops away from his parents’ home on the Upper East Side. Last year, reports said that had joined the cross country team.


