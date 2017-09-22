Kelly Ripa shares a super hot photo of her and Mark Consuelos from nearly twenty years ago

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback picture featuring herself and husband Mark Consuelos from almost two decades ago during their time on “All My Children.”

“#tbt 1996 UM………..WHY?” she jokingly captioned the smoking hot picture.

#tbt 1996 UM………..WHY? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

While Ripa appears to be poking fun at her own very teased hairdo, fans assured her they loved the look, with one writing, “Girl you look hotttt! I’m a southerner so that hair volume?! Yesssss! Shut the front door. I love it!”





Ripa appeared on “All My Children” regularly from 1990-2002, while Consuelos portrayed Mateo from 1995-2002. Just as their characters married each other on the show, Ripa and Consuelos went on to wed one another in real life, and they’re still going strong!

The couple shares three children together, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuls. This past May, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

