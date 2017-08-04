Kelly Ripa shares an epic throwback picture from her days on “All My Children” with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa threw it 20 years back on Thursday by sharing a picture from her time starring on “All My Children” alongside husband Mark Consuelos.

“#tbt Hayley and Mateo MIC DROP,” she captioned the photo of characters Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos on the show. “Circa 1998ish.”

#tbt Hayley and Mateo MIC DROP. Circa 1998ish A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Ripa appeared on the soap opera regularly from 1990-2002, while Consuelos portrayed Mateo from 1995-2002. Just as their characters married each other on the show, Ripa and Consuelos went on to wed one another in real life, and they’re still going strong!





The couple shares three children together, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuls. This past May, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

While Ripa and Consuelos clearly had a lot of onscreen chemistry back during their “All My Children” days, which carried over to “Live! with Kelly” when Consuelos co-hosted with his wife for several episodes this spring. While he was rumored to be joining the show full-time, the pair decided not to mix business with pleasure again, and the role of Ripa’s new co-host went to Ryan Seacrest instead.

