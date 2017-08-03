Kelly Ripa shares poolside vacation pics as Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort on “Live!”

Kelly Ripa is enjoying her vacation!

This week, the TV host has been enjoying some fun in the sun as her co-star, Ryan Seacrest, has been keeping things going on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Ripa shared a few poolside pics with fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

“This fools been giving me side eye for hours. Help @ryanseacrest bring cake!!!! 🐬🍰 #triflethediscoswan #vacation,” she wrote alongside the album. In the pics, Ripa’s toned legs can be seen as she overlooks the gorgeous pool with a giant floatie swan in the middle of it.





Meanwhile, Seacrest has been enjoying the time with several guest hosts this week including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Carrie Ann Inaba and Busy Phillips this week.

But, just because Ripa’s away, doesn’t mean Seacrest can make decisions without her! On Tuesday, Seacrest reached out to Ripa on Instagram to get her opinion on whether or not he needed a tie for the day’s broadcast.

“Tie or no tie @kellyripa?” he wrote.

Ripa even took time out of her vacation to respond but she couldn’t give him an answer either way!

“I’m a libra @ryanseacrest you know I can’t decide!!!! I ❤️you both ways,” she wrote.

They may be indecisive but they sure make a great team!