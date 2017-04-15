Kelly Ripa shares the cutest throwback Easter photo as she prepares for the holiday weekend

Kelly Ripa is ready for Easter! The “Live with Kelly” host took to Instagram Friday to share an adorable “Flashback Friday” picture featuring her and her mom. Ripa says the photo is from 1975, when she would have been just 5 years old.

The picture shows Ripa and her mother standing side-by-side, with Ripa wearing a white dress and matching bonnet and holding a stuffed bunny. Meanwhile, mom dons a “super chic” yellow pantsuit.

“#fbf EASTER edition circa 1975 ish,” she wrote as the caption. “With my super chic mom. Notice how pantsuit, bonnet, dress and bunny are color coordinated. (She meant business).”





#fbf EASTER edition circa 1975 ish. With my super chic mom. Notice how pantsuit, bonnet, dress and bunny are color coordinated. (She meant business) 🙏🏽🐰🐥🐇 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Ripa is certainly in the Easter spirit! And next month, she has even more to celebrate as she and husband Mark Consuelos, with whom she shares kids Micheal, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14, will enjoy their 21st wedding anniversary.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa shares album of throwback photos in honor of husband Mark Consuelos’ 46th birthday