Kelly Ripa talks about how her teenage daughter hated a recent #TBT picture

Kelly Ripa is a huge fan of the #TBT (Throwback Thursday) trend on social media, but a recent picture may have landed her in trouble with her daughter.

Ripa was on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Thursday to promote the upcoming Halloween episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The conversation turned to Ripa’s 16-year-old daughter, Lola. Ripa revealed that, before the show, she got into a bit of trouble with Lola about her Instagram account.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her—ever … Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Ripa jokingly explained to Fallon.





Ripa explained how she shared a photo of Lola and her siblings on Instagram that she thought wouldn’t be such an issue.

“I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday,'” Ripa said. “I’m in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says ‘Lola.’ I was debating [answering]. I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it…but what if it’s an emergency?'”

“She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason, and they will see this!'” Ripa continued. “I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ And that was the end of the discussion. She didn’t say, ‘Where are you going? What are you doing?'”

Ripa did take the photo down, but Fallon decided to share the photo for the millions of viewers tuning in to “The Tonight Show” that evening. We can only imagine what Lola’s reaction was.