Menu
Tyrese Gibson Read this Next

Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse
Advertisement

After a former coworker accused him of behaving inappropriately toward her, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan’s” Ryan Seacrest is speaking out to clear his name.


“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at ‘E! News,’ came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry,” he said in the statement. “I dispute these reckless allegations, and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa can’t stop laughing while watching Ryan Seacrest’s cameo on an iconic 90s show

“Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” he continued. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

Details surrounding the misconduct allegations are unclear and the specifics have not been made available. They were reportedly brought up about a week ago along with a large financial ask from the alleged victim in exchange for silence.

“We can confirm that we have started an investigation,” an E! spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

The claims against Seacrest come as various men in Hollywood are being accused of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Ben Affleck, Sylvester Stallone and many more.

RELATED: Did Ryan Seacrest cancel his “GMA” appearance due to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan’s feud?

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse
Rare People

Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse

,
The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon
The Royal Family

The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon

,
Former TLC star clears the air after revealing his feud with his ex “What Not to Wear” co-star
Rare People

Former TLC star clears the air after revealing his feud with his ex “What Not to Wear” co-star

,
The Duggar family black sheep is speaking up after TLC boots her relative off “Counting On”
Rare People

The Duggar family black sheep is speaking up after TLC boots her relative off “Counting On”

,
Advertisement