After a former coworker accused him of behaving inappropriately toward her, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan’s” Ryan Seacrest is speaking out to clear his name.





“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at ‘E! News,’ came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry,” he said in the statement. “I dispute these reckless allegations, and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am.”

“Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” he continued. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

Details surrounding the misconduct allegations are unclear and the specifics have not been made available. They were reportedly brought up about a week ago along with a large financial ask from the alleged victim in exchange for silence.

“We can confirm that we have started an investigation,” an E! spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

The claims against Seacrest come as various men in Hollywood are being accused of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Ben Affleck, Sylvester Stallone and many more.

