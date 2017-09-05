Kelly Ripa’s youngest baby is all grown up and headed to high school

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest child, Joaquin, is headed off to high school.

On Tuesday, the TV host took to Instagram to share a photo of her 14-year-old son before his first day of freshman year.

“How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???” she wrote alongside the pic.

"How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???" she wrote alongside the pic.

Before the weekend, Ripa and her family said goodbye to her eldest, Michael, as he headed back to NYU for his sophomore year.





“Back to college. The final hug. #brotherlylove,” she wrote with the photo of Michael hugging Joaquin.

They will be empty-nesters before they know it!