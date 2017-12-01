Menu
instagram_andrew zimmern Read this Next

Travel Channel favorite shocks fans with a confession about his "deranged drunk and drugged" past
Advertisement

Spencer Grammer and her husband James Hesketh have ended their marriage six years after they said “I do.”

According to US Weekly, Hesketh filed for divorce from the “Rick and Morty” actress citing “irreconcilable differences” and reportedly said the two plan to go through mediation to divide up property and assets.


The couple has a six-year-old son, Emmett. Hesketh reportedly asked for joint custody of their son.

RELATED: Travel Channel favorite shocks fans with a confession about his “deranged drunk and drugged” past

The former couple reportedly wed in February 2011 in a ceremony at the New York City city hall just one day after Kelsey Grammer finalized his divorce from Camille Grammer.

Spencer is the daughter of Grammer and Doreen Alderman. Grammer just welcomed his seventh child with current wife Kayte Grammer in November 2016, a son whom they named Auden James Ellis.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about

Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about

Ranked 1st in the state and 12th in the nation, Houston, we may have an HIV problem

Ranked 1st in the state and 12th in the nation, Houston, we may have an HIV problem

Harvey’s aftermath isn’t stopping this developer from building hundreds of homes in flood zones

Harvey’s aftermath isn’t stopping this developer from building hundreds of homes in flood zones

Travel Channel favorite shocks fans with a confession about his “deranged drunk and drugged” past
Rare People

Travel Channel favorite shocks fans with a confession about his “deranged drunk and drugged” past

,
This 2009 interview between Matt Lauer and Sandra Bullock might leave your skin crawling
Rare People

This 2009 interview between Matt Lauer and Sandra Bullock might leave your skin crawling

,
Ron Howard breaks his silence on losing another familiar face from the “Andy Griffith Show”
Rare People

Ron Howard breaks his silence on losing another familiar face from the “Andy Griffith Show”

,
“Roseanne” fans rejoice! One of your favorite stars just signed on for the reboot
Rare People

“Roseanne” fans rejoice! One of your favorite stars just signed on for the reboot

,
Advertisement