Spencer Grammer and her husband James Hesketh have ended their marriage six years after they said “I do.”

According to US Weekly, Hesketh filed for divorce from the “Rick and Morty” actress citing “irreconcilable differences” and reportedly said the two plan to go through mediation to divide up property and assets.





The couple has a six-year-old son, Emmett. Hesketh reportedly asked for joint custody of their son.

The former couple reportedly wed in February 2011 in a ceremony at the New York City city hall just one day after Kelsey Grammer finalized his divorce from Camille Grammer.

Spencer is the daughter of Grammer and Doreen Alderman. Grammer just welcomed his seventh child with current wife Kayte Grammer in November 2016, a son whom they named Auden James Ellis.