Kendall Jenner fired back after a New York bar claimed she didn’t leave a tip

Kendall Jenner is fighting back!

Over the weekend, rumors were swirling that the millionaire model didn’t leave a tip on a $24 bill at the Brooklyn hot spot, Baby’s All Right after the bar posted a photo of her receipt without a tip.

“Don’t forget to tip your bartender,” the bar wrote and tagged Jenner on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

Jenner fired back on Monday with a tweet that refuted the rumor.

“damn, i guess next time we won’t tip in cash,” she wrote when a fan brought the story to her attention.

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

Jenner has previously had troubles with the service industry; she was accused of throwing money in a waitress’s face at an NYC restaurant in 2014. The waitress claimed that Jenner tried to run out on her bill, and when she chased her down, the model threw cash in her face. Jenner eventually lawyered up and threatened to sue.

(H/T Page Six)