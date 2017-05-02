Kendall Jenner was wearing pretty much no clothing at the Met Gala

Monday night marked the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala where models and celebrities join forces in extravagant gowns and costume-like couture to raise money for the Costume Institute.

The exhibit and theme of this year’s benefit is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. While many wore dresses with geometric inspiration, model and reality TV force Kendall Jenner wore practically nothing.





While the model flaunted her perfect body, she nearly exposed her entire back side.

@KendallJenner arrives at the #MetGala wearing @laperlalingerie dress #MetKawakubo. #TheMet #KendallJenner A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on May 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Page Six commented that she was channeling Liza Minelli.

She was wearing La Perla Lingerie, who she has a contract with.

A sweet and playful @kendalljenner is spotted wearing the #LaPerlaSS17 Macramé Tale bra in @thelovemagazine 's interpretation of the modern Marilyn Monroe. The collection is available online and in stores Photo: @rankinarchive Styling: @kegrand A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

The reality TV is coming off a really rough April where she appeared in a since-taken down commercial for Pepsi, that was perceived as insensitive and “tone deaf.”

She also somewhat previewed this bare rear look at Coachella a few weeks earlier.