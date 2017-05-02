Kendall Jenner was wearing pretty much no clothing at the Met Gala

Monday night marked the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala where models and celebrities join forces in extravagant gowns and costume-like couture to raise money for the Costume Institute.
The exhibit and theme of this year’s benefit is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. While many wore dresses with geometric inspiration, model and reality TV force Kendall Jenner wore practically nothing.
While the model flaunted her perfect body, she nearly exposed her entire back side.
Page Six commented that she was channeling Liza Minelli.
She was wearing La Perla Lingerie, who she has a contract with.
The reality TV is coming off a really rough April where she appeared in a since-taken down commercial for Pepsi, that was perceived as insensitive and “tone deaf.”
She also somewhat previewed this bare rear look at Coachella a few weeks earlier.